10.11.2019 Football News

Kjetil Zachariassen Arrives In Ghana; Set To Resume Training With Kotoko Tomorrow

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Norwegian trainer, Kjetil Zachariassen has arrived in Ghana to resume work with Asante Kotoko.

The former Ashgold trainer was not part of the team that arrived in the country after their elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup by San Pedro of Ivory Coast.

It was reported that the coach went AWOL immediately after their unexpected defeat in the playoff round.

However, reports in the media suggest that Zachariassen arrived in Ghana earlier today after he went missing for the past seven days.

He expected to hold a meeting with the management of the club on Monday before he resumes to work.

Kotoko will resume training tomorrow for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

