2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars Players To Arrive In Ghana On Sunday Night For South Africa Clash

Coach Kwasi Appiah has revealed that majority of the Black Stars who has been invited for the upcoming AFCON 2021 Qualifiers will arrive in the country this evening [Sunday].

Ghana will host the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their opening qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium this Thursday before jetting off to Sao Tome and Principe four days later.

The Ghanaian team will officially being preparations for the game On Monday and unlike previous meetings, Appiah has disclosed that most of his players will begin training as scheduled.

"90% players who were in invited to the National team will arrive today," he told Ghanaguardian.

"I'm looking forward for the players to arrive in the evening so that we start preparation ahead of the qualifier", he added.

Ghana will begin the quest for an eighth straight appearance at Africa's flagship football competition when they begin the qualifiers.

However, Mubarak Wakaso and Harrison Afful have been ruled out from the clash due to injuries.