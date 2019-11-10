Ghanaian Duo Kudus Mohammed And Ibrahim Sadiq On Target For FC Nordsjaelland

Ghanaian duo Kudus Mohammed and Ibrahim Sadiq all Right to Dream graduates, were on target for Nordsjaelland FC in their 2-2 stalemate with Hobro in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

The home side took the lead through Emmanuel Sabbi in the 14th minute before Kudus Mohammed drew the visitors level with ten minutes to the break from the spot.

Ibrahim Sadiq however, fired the visitors in front but the home side fought back to rescue a point after Babayan brilliantly converted a penalty in additional time to deny Nordsjaelland FC an important away win.

Former Asante Kotoko coach Didi Dramani was on the bench for Nordsjaelland FK as Kudus and Sadiq performed magic in the game.

Kudus Mohammed has been handed his maiden call up into Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars for the 2021 Afcon qualifiers doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe after his impressive outing this season.

The goal which is his 5th in 12 outings for his side in the league so far is certainly a boost for the former U20 star as he prepares to join the Black Stars on Monday.