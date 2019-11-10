2021 AFCON Qualifiers: South Africa To Arrive In Ghana On Monday For Black Stars Encounter

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa will on Monday night touch down in Ghana ahead of their Afcon 2021 qualifying match against Ghana’s Black Stars.

Ghana four times Africa champions, host South Africa in the opening game of the 2021 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

And ahead of the fixture, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that their team will arrive in the West African country on Monday night.

“We are arriving in Ghana tomorrow[Monday] night”, SAFA Media Officer Matlhomola Morake told Ghanaguardian an interview.

“We will be in Accra by 11pm”, he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Black Stars players will arrive in the country tonight and commence preparations for the crucial game on Monday in Accra before moving to Cape Coast on Tuesday morning.