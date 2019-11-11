CAF U-23 AFCON: Evans Mensah Insist Ghana Is Ready To Face Egypt Tomorrow

Exciting Ghanaian attacker Evans Mensah has shared that the Black Meteors are ready to face Egypt in the second Group A game of the ongoing CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The stakes are high for Coach Ibrahim Tano and his side to win their next game but coming up against the host nation will surely be a difficult one.

Nonetheless, winger Evans Mensah who emerged as the ‘Man of the Match’ when Ghana drew 1-1 with Cameroon on the opening day is confident of victory for his side when they face the Pharaohs on Monday evening.

According to him, all the Black Meteors players have been psyched up for the upcoming game.

“The players have psyched themselves after the drawn game against Cameroon last Friday and we’re all battle-ready for the subsequent games”, Mensah said at a pre-match press conference.

He further shared, “After the first game against Cameroon, the coaches spoke to us about the game, especially what we did wrong in the other game and what should be done in the next one so we’re not going to make it easy for opponents".

The HJK Helsinki forward opines that Ghana will do everything possible to ensure they progress to the knockout stage of the competition to have the chance of making it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“We know the task ahead and we will do everything possible to make it to the next round”, he said.

The epic encounter between the two heavyweights will kick off at 18:00GMT at the Cairo International Stadium.