U-23 AFCON: Coach Ibrahim Tanko Optimistic Ghana Will Defeat Egypt On Monday

Head coach for Ghana’s Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko says he is optimistic his team will see off Egypt on Monday in their second Group A game of the 2019 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

After the first round of matches in the continental showpiece, the host nation sits comfortably at the top of Group A after posting a 1-0 win over Mali on Friday.

Their next opponent is Ghana who survived the scare of Cameroon to earn an important point after drawing one-all on the opening day of the tournament at the Cairo International Stadium.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Coach Ibrahim Tanko says he is aware of the threat of the Egyptians but he has a firm belief in his players to get the needed win.

“We know how dangerous the Egyptians can be but I am highly confident in my boys’ ability to deliver in such difficult matches.

“We know that the task ahead is not going to be an easy one for us, especially playing with the supporters behind their team but as I said I am very confident in my team and I believe they will play without fear to make every Ghanaian proud”, the gaffer shared.

The crucial Group A match will kick off at 18:00GMT at the Cairo International Stadium tomorrow.