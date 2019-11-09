2021 AFCON Qualifiers: GFA Releases Program Line Up For Black Stars, South Africa Clash

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed the program line-up for the Black Stars for their Afcon 2021 qualifier with South Africa on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars will train in Accra on Monday, November 11, 2019, before the team departs for Cape Coast on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, to continue with preparations for the match.

Below is the full program line up for the team:

Monday, November 11, 2019

The Black Stars will train at the Accra Sports Stadium from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The first 15 minutes of this session will be open to the media for filming from pitchside. After the training session, the media will be allowed 10 minutes interview opportunity with the Coach, Captain and one other player.

Tuesday, November 12, 2019, The Black Stars departs for Cape Coast and will make brief stop-overs at Winneba and Mankessim, where they will interact with fans and distribute paraphernalia to them.

The team will have its first training session in Cape Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. This training session is open to the media.

Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Pre-match press conference by the Black Stars at 12:00 p.m. at the Cape Coast Stadium. The Head Coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah and the captain of the team, Andre Ayew will attend this pre-match press conference.

The Black Stars will have its official training session from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The first 15 minutes of this session will be open to the media for filming.

The South African Head Coach and a player will meet the press at 6:00 p.m. before the South African team trains at 7:00 p.m. at the Cape Coast Stadium. The first 15 minutes of the South African training session will be open to the media for filming.

Thursday, November 14

Matchday and kick-off is at 7:00 p.m. post-match press conference by both teams follows at the end of the match.