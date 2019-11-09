PL: Chelsea Record Sixth Straight Win, Leicester Beat Arsenal

Chelsea recorded a sixth consecutive Premier League win for the first time since their title-winning season of 2016-17.

The Blues' victory over Crystal Palace means they are now five points behind leaders Liverpool and level on points with second-placed Leicester.

Frank Lampard's side moved above Manchester City, who play leaders Liverpool on Sunday but sit behind Brendan Rodgers' side on goal difference.

Tammy Abraham's 10th league goal of the season and Christian Pulisic's header ensured the win against a resolute Palace side who barely got out of their own half during the first period.

Leicester City moved up to second in the Premier League as second-half goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison secured victory against Arsenal to put more pressure on Gunners boss Unai Emery.

The Foxes had looked set to be frustrated as they missed several chances in the first half while Wilfred Ndidi struck the bar early in the second period.

But Vardy finally broke the deadlock as he finished off an excellent team move, firing in his 11th goal of the season after Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans cut open the Arsenal defence.

Maddison then made sure there was no way back for Arsenal with a low strike through Héctor Bellerin's legs and into the back of the net.

Victory means Leicester move up to second with 26 points from 12 games, five behind leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are now eight points off the top four and are without a win in the Premier League since beating Bournemouth 1-0 on 6 October.

Also, George Baldock's fortuitous equaliser saw Sheffield United stretch their unbeaten run to five games with a deserved draw at Tottenham, who remain without a win in the league since September.

Baldock's mis-hit cross - which came moments after the Blades had a goal disallowed for offside by the video assistant referee - evaded everyone inside the Spurs penalty area before finding the bottom corner.

The visitors were by far the better side but fell behind when Son Heung-min capitalised on Enda Stevens' failed clearance before slotting the ball through Dean Henderson's legs.

McGoldrick thought he had equalised just two minutes after Son's opener, but VAR replays showed that Lundstram's toe had been marginally offside in the build-up - a decision that was so close it took almost four minutes to make.

Son and second-half substitute Lucas Moura both went close for the hosts late on but a Spurs winner would have been unjust on Chris Wilder's team.

The point lifts the Blades up to fifth in the table, while Spurs drop to 12th.

Other games played on Saturday saw, Newcastle United beat Bournemouth 2-1 at home, Burnley record 3-0 win against West Ham and Everton earn a 2-1 away win at Southampton.