ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.11.2019 Football News

CAF U-23 AFCON: Holders Nigeria Suffer Opening Defeat To Ivory Coast

By Cafonline
CAF U-23 AFCON: Holders Nigeria Suffer Opening Defeat To Ivory Coast
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Holders Nigeria succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Ivory Coast as Group B action kicked off at Al Salam Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Silas Gnaka scored from the spot after 68 minutes what proved to be the game’s lone goal shortly after Nigeria was reduced to ten men from the previous foul on Ilisa Ndah who received his marching orders.

The opening half witnessed almost no clear chances for both sides who entered the game with cautious approach as it ended in a barren stalemate.

Nigeria returned with more intention and missed a chance to break the deadlock after 64 minutes when Taiwo Iwonyi header rebounded from the crossbar.

But it was Cote d’Ivoire who took the lead. Olisa Ndah fouled Youssouf Dao inside the vital area to receive his marching orders for a second bookable offense. The referee awarded the Ivoirians a penalty and from the spot Silas Gnaka’s shot found the hands of Nigeria’s goalkeeper Adamu Abubakar’s hand but the referee judged it to pass the goal line to score Les Elephants opener.

Nigeria tried hard to fine the equalizer but time passed quickly as the holders suffered their first defeat.

TOP STORIES

NDC Nepotism Claim Is 'Propaganda Masturbation' — Baako
10 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Is Becoming More Wicked Than We Thought – Akamba
12 hours ago

body-container-line