CAF U-23 AFCON: Holders Nigeria Suffer Opening Defeat To Ivory Coast

Holders Nigeria succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Ivory Coast as Group B action kicked off at Al Salam Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Silas Gnaka scored from the spot after 68 minutes what proved to be the game’s lone goal shortly after Nigeria was reduced to ten men from the previous foul on Ilisa Ndah who received his marching orders.

The opening half witnessed almost no clear chances for both sides who entered the game with cautious approach as it ended in a barren stalemate.

Nigeria returned with more intention and missed a chance to break the deadlock after 64 minutes when Taiwo Iwonyi header rebounded from the crossbar.

But it was Cote d’Ivoire who took the lead. Olisa Ndah fouled Youssouf Dao inside the vital area to receive his marching orders for a second bookable offense. The referee awarded the Ivoirians a penalty and from the spot Silas Gnaka’s shot found the hands of Nigeria’s goalkeeper Adamu Abubakar’s hand but the referee judged it to pass the goal line to score Les Elephants opener.

Nigeria tried hard to fine the equalizer but time passed quickly as the holders suffered their first defeat.