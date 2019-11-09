Ayew On Target As Swansea Draw 2-2 Away To Sheffield Wednesday

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew enjoyed a good game with Swansea City today and managed to get on the scoresheet when the side drew 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday at the Hillsborough Stadium in the English Championship.

The forward who has recently been named as the vice-captain for the team was handed another starting role as they targetted all 3 points in their quest to climb to the summit of the standings in the division.

In a game that produced four goals, Andre Ayew was the first to score as he shot Swansea into a deserved lead a little after the half-hour mark.

That goal separated the two sides but a resilient performance from Sheffield Wednesday saw them restoring parity and taking the lead courtesy strikes from Fernando Martin Forestieri and Morgan Fox on the 81st and 90th minute respectively.

Instant response from Swansea City resulted in a goal from Ben Wilmot in injury time as the game eventually ended 2-2.

Andre Ayew’s strike is his fourth league goal of the season and sixth in all competition.

He continues to perform at the top level and will be expected to produce more of the same when he arrives in Ghana for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa as well as Sao Tome and Principe.