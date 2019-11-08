ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
08.11.2019 Football News

LIVE STREAMING: Ghana vs Cameroon, CAF U-23 AFCON

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana's U-23 side, Black Meteors have taken on their Cameroonian counterpart in the 2019 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ibrahim Tanko and his men will be hoping to book a place in the 2020 Olympics Games in Japan.

Livestreaming below...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
