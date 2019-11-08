Kim Grant Stress On Desire To Win Ghana Premier League With Hearts

Head coach for Accra Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant has stressed his desire to guide the side to win the Ghana Premier League.

The gaffer was appointed to the position of head coach for the Phobians exactly a year ago and has managed to build a young but formidable side that is being tipped to win laurels in the next couple of years.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Fox FM, Kim Grant has opened up on his ambitions for the club whiles emphasizing that he wants to win the local league with the Rainbow lads.

“I'm very ambitious and I believe in my players, of course, I want to win the league and the players also want to win, but I hope the players also have the ambition because I would like to win the title”, the former Black Stars striker said.

He further shared that Hearts of Oak's quest for League glory will only be possible if players and the technical team work hard.

“For me, it's more important about hard work, the players need to work hard the same as the technical team if the year 2020 will indeed be Hearts of Oak's year”, he noted.

Kim Grant and his team are currently preparing for the return of the Ghana Premier League which is expected to start in mid-December.

The team is expected to compete at the highest level following their recent showing in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee Special Committee.