08.11.2019

Fatawu Mohammed To Receive Black Stars Call-Up To Replace Harrison Afful

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Fatawu Mohammed will receive a call-up into the Black Stars team to replace Harrison Afful for Ghana’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The West African country will get busy in the next international break as they begin their campaign to secure qualification to the 2020 AFCON.

Columbus Crew right-back Harrison Afful received an invite for the qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe this month but has been ruled out after picking up an injury.

Reports indicate that Fatawu Mohammed will be handed a call-up to take the place of the veteran right back. It is understood that his exploits with the Black Stars B team at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations impressed Coach Kwesi Appiah.

Once the invite is confirmed, he will join his teammates on Monday to begin camping for the next assignment against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

That crucial game will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, November 14, 2019, at 19:00GMT.

