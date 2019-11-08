Hearts To Cut Sod For Construction Of Pobiman Academy on November 11

Modernghana Sports can confirm that Accra Hearts of Oak will cut the sod for the start of the construction of their Pobiman Academy Project on Monday, November 11.

The Ghana Premier League giants are entering the second phase of work on their Pobiman Project after they awarded the contract to Turkish construction firm Prefabex Yapi Teknolojiller San Ve Tic Limited earlier this year.

Once the sod-cutting ceremony is done, work will officially begin on the project as the Phobians seek to own an ultra-modern academy.

The facility when completed will house players and staff and will boast of training centers, swimming pools, lockers, Toilet facilities, kitchen, and dining hall.

Meanwhile, the club is also preparing for another big event next week which they are calling the ‘Grand Hearts of Oak Gathering. The event will be held at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Center in Accra as part of the clubs 108th-anniversary celebration.