U-23 AFCON: Staff Of Ghana’s Embassy In Egypt Join Black Meteors For Jama Session

The staff of Ghana’s embassy in Egypt held a short ‘Jama’ session with the Black Meteors team earlier today to boost their morale before they go into their opening match of the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament against Cameroon later tonight.

The continental showpiece which is kicking off in Egypt today will see 8 countries competition for cup glory while also fighting for qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Drawn into Group A, the Black Meteors begin its campaign against its counterpart from Cameroon today after Egypt hosts Mali.

Ahead of the game, Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt, Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, and his staff paid a visit to the camp of the Ghana team as they joined in on a ‘Jama’ session to motivate the team.

The Ghana-Cameroon game will be played at the Cairo International Stadium at 20:00GMT.

Watch a short video of the ‘Jama’ session in the video below.