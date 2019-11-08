ModernGhanalogo

08.11.2019 Football News

Karim Zito Charges Kurt Okraku To Add Value To GFA Technical Directorate

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Coach Karim Zito
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Coach Karim Zito has called on Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku to focus attention on the technical directorate of the body to ensure it helps in the development of the sport.

In the past, the country’s football governing body has had a technical director but without an actual directorate that works towards addressing key concerns derailing the progress of the game.

With the recent Elective Congress that has seen the electing of Dreams FC owner Kurt Okraku as the new head of the GFA, former Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito is calling on him to add value to the directorate.

Speaking in an interview with Angel FM on Thursday, the experienced gaffer shared: “The new GFA President, Kurt Okraku must tackle two things immediately. Add value to the technical directorate of the FA, develop Grassroots football”.

President Kurt Okraku and his newly-constituted Executive Council have four years to restore football to the height the entire football fraternity is hoping for.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
