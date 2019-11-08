ModernGhanalogo

08.11.2019 Football News

CAF U-23 AFCON: We Will Do Our Best Against Cameroon - Tanko

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko, has assured Ghanaians his side will do their maximum best to win their Caf U23 Championship Group A opening fixture against Cameroon today.

The two countries are debutants at the tournament and will face each other in the second Group A match at 10pm (8pm GMT).

“Its true we’ve not had competitive domestic football in about a year but we also have players in foreign leagues so we came here with a good blend of local and foreign-based players for this competition”.

“Though we didn’t get all the players we wanted I believe in the players I’ve invited and I believe they will show what they can do. I am very happy with the performance I’ve seen from them so far”

“On the pitch, we will do our maximum best to win the game. My team is ready and we are to map up a strategy to help us qualify to the Olympics”, the Black Meteors head coach emphasized.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
