'Sack Kjetil Zachariassen Now' - Former Kotoko Coach Implores Dr Kwame Kyei

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Abdul Karim Zito has implored Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei to sack coach Kjetil Zachariasen.

Pressure has been on the Kotoko management to decide the future of the Norwegian tactician after failing to book a place the CAF Confederations Cup group phase.

After beating San Pedro in the playoffs first leg by 1:0, Asante Kotoko were humbled by 2:0 in the return encounter in Abidjan.

The former AshantiGold trainer was not part of the team that arrived in the country after the management of the club couldn't grant him his safety following their elimination.

According to the veteran trainer, Zachariasen is the worst coach he has ever seen at the helm of the Kumasi based club.

"Kjetil Zachariassen is the worst coach Kotoko has hired during my playing days and present-day", Zito said in an interview with Angel FM.

"Dr Kwame Kyei should do the honourable thing by sacking this coach," he added

However, Zachariassen is expected to arrive in Ghana today to meet the management of the club.