‘Kjetil Zachariassen Will Never Resign As Kotoko Coach', Says Agent Charles Kouadio Tells Kotok

The agent of Kotoko coach, Kjetil Zachariassen, Charles Kouadio has emphatically stated that his client has no intention of quitting his job at the club contrary to media reports that he is set to part ways with the Porcupine Warriors.

Supporters of the Ghanaian powerhouse are not impressed with the work of the trainer since arriving from regional rivals Ashanti Gold, with many calling for his head over his poor tactical compensation at the club.

The Norwegian tactician has been charged by the supporters of the club to reign after their CAF Confederations Cup exit.

Special assistant to Dr Kwame Kyei, Nana Kwesi Gyambibi Coker, has confirmed holding a meeting with his agent in Abidjan on possibly reaching an agreement for both parties to go their separate ways.

But Kouadio believes that Kotoko is forcefully putting pressure on his client and using all foul means to get him ousted whiles he has a runny g contract.

“I repeat again Kjetil will not resign. He has a three-year contract and he will not resign unless Kotoko wants to sack him, no problem. But he will never resign,” Kouadio told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

Zachariassen is set to arrive in Ghana today from Ivory Coast.