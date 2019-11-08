ModernGhanalogo

08.11.2019

Ghana's Kingsley Sarfo To Be Released From Prison In Sweden Today

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghanaian international, Kingsley Sarfo, will be released from prison in Sweden today, Friday, November 8.

The talented midfielder has been in prison since June 2018 after he was accused raping an underage girl.

Reports in the Swedish media suggest that the Malmo FF midfielder will be allowed to continue his football career in the Northern European nation and will not be deported upon his release from jail.

After several investigations, the 24-year-old has been exonerated of any crime as investigations have proven that the rape allegations levelled against him were false.

Reports claim that the latest investigations have clearly established that the victim fabricated lies on the Ghanaian international.

Sarfo will now be restored to his rights and freedom but it remains unclear if he will resume his playing career with Malmo FF.

His contract with the club was terminated following his sentence back in 2018.

He was jailed for two years and eight months in the European country for two child rape counts, a Malmo District Court ruled in June 2018.

The midfielder, who took Swedish football by storm with his speed and great dribbling ability, is the second Ghanaian player to be jailed in the European country following the ordeal of Kwame Bonsu.

