08.11.2019 Football News

CAF U-23 AFCON: Coach Kwesi Appiah Sends Goodwill Message To Black Meteors

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Black Stars head coach, James Kwasi Appiah has wished Ghana’s U-23 team [Black Meteors] the very best of luck ahead of their 2019 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament-opening fixture against Cameroon on Friday.

The Meteors will play their first match of the tournament on November 8, 2019, against Cameroon at the Cairo International Stadium.

And the Black Stars coach has wished Ibrahim Tanko’s side good luck as they begin their quest for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualification slot against Rigobert Song’s Cameroon.

"Wishing the Black Meteors the very best of luck in their Caf U23 Afcon opening game against Cameroon Friday,” the Ghana coach posted on his official twitter account on Thursday night.

The West Africans have been pitted in Group A where they are set to come up against host nation Egypt, Mali, and Cameroon.

