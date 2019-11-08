CAF U-23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko Confident Of Win Against Cameroon

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has ruled out any thoughts that say Cameroon may have a bit of a head start over the Black Meteors ahead of their Group A clash on Friday in the U-23 AFCON on Egypt.

Cameroon got to Egypt on November 2 and have been getting ready for the tournament with the squad that their head coach, Rigobert Song, has put together.

However, Tanko does not believe that his opponents have something on Ghana based on their time of arrival and how well they may have acclimatised to the conditions in Egypt.

“I do not think Cameroon will have any advantages over us. We are all playing in the same stadium and at the same time. I believe my boys are ready for the match on Friday.

"We have trained well and the Cameroonians know what they will come up against on Friday. We are ready for the match.”

After facing Cameroon on Friday, Ghana will take on Egypt on November 11 and Mali on November 14 in a bid to progress from the group stages and head to the latter stages.