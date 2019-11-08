CAF U-23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko Admits Pressure But Confident Of Qualification

Head coach of Ghana's U-23 side, the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko reiterated that even though there is pressure on his players but he is optimistic his players will book Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualification.

Ghana will begin their quest for the Olympic qualification against Cameroon today, Friday, November 8, 2019.

According to Coach Tanko, Ghana’s sole aim at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournament in Egypt, was to pick one of the three slots available to Africa for the summer games and they will not compromise that for anything.

“There is pressure in our everyday activities, the boys are eager to make their names in this tournament and for the coming games and I also want to qualify for the games, so there is pressure everywhere.

“But that notwithstanding, our soul aim of qualifying still remains high and we are going to make sure that Ghana gets one of the available slots.”

Tanko, who made this known in Egypt after the team’s first training session added that he had been so overwhelmed by his side’s enthusiasm to his training sessions and noted that is a good sign going forward.

“The first training session was good and all the players responded very well, though I will get my full compliment of the team today.

“Issa Abass, who is to replace injured Ropapa Mensah would join the team today and hopefully, with what I have seen from my team so far, come Friday we would get a good game and win the day,” he said.

Ghana will play the second group match against host nation Egypt before playing Mali on Monday, November 11 and Thursday, November 14, 2019, respectively.

The tournament kicks off from November 8-22, 2019.