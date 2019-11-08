ModernGhanalogo

08.11.2019 Football News

CAF U-23 AFCON: Fred Acheampong Appointed Black Meteors’ Leader Of Delegation In Egypt

By Sammy Heywood Okine
The Ghana Football Association has appointed Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong as the leader of the delegation for the Black Meteors of Ghana just two days to the start of the U23 AFCON in Egypt.

The appointment was done on Wednesday and the AshGold CEO has since left the country for Egypt to commence his job.

With no management committee in place considering the recent election of a new president for the Ghana FA, Achie’s appointment has come good as he will be in charge of the day-to-day management and welfare matters of the team.

The team left Ghana on Monday to Egypt for the tournament which starts on Friday and has been preparing earnestly for the competition.

Ibrahim Tanko’s side will engage favourites Cameroon in their opening clash on Friday night before taking on Egypt and Mali in their subsequent group games.

Ghana are eyeing a slot to re[present Africa at the 202 Olympic Games in Tokyo as the two finalists and the 3rd placed side will automatically secure qualification for the Olympics.

