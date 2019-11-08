GAHA Clears Three Outstanding Matches

The Greater Accra Handball Association on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, cleared 3 outstanding league matches at the Burma Camp Handball Court.

The matchday had recently ended Knockout Champions Prisons against EL Wak Wings and Cantonment Youth against Police.

EL Wak Wings, last year's GAHA fair play team and one of the well organized civilian teams showed class in the first half of their game against experienced and knockout trophy holders Prisons as they hold them to a draw (14-14).

The second half was a decider as both teams were eager to win and that drew spectators and hand lovers to the Burma Camp Handball court. Persistence and experienced saw Prisons brushed aside El Wak Wings and continued their winning record in the 2019 league by 38-32 scoreline.

EL Wak Wings number 10 shirted man was the goal king with 11gols and Burmah Yahaya of Prisons booked red card.

The schedule fixtures also saw International Handball Gala Champions Cantonment Youth took on Ghana Policemen. It was one of the toughest matches of the day but Cantonment Youth denoted Police in the first half with a goal margin (13-12).

The barracks boys who were 6th on last year's league table proved tough for the law enforcers but tactical changes from Police bench secured them victory over their opponent by 32-27 final scores.

In the women, the division was between Cantonment Youth and Police. Policewomen dominated both the first and the second half of the game and emerged victorious with a 45-21 scoreline. Vida Baffour of team Police was the goal queen with 11goals.