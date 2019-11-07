ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.11.2019 Football News

Equatorial Guinea Appoint Sebastien Migne As New Head Coach

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Equatorial Guinea Appoint Sebastien Migne As New Head Coach
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Sebastien Migne has been appointed the new head coach of Equatorial Guinea.

Migne left his roles as the head coach of Kenya national team after failing to make progress in the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Kenya managed to record just one win, against Tanzania and lost to Senegal and Algeria.

After his appointment, he shared a post on his Facebook page saying, “New mission, new country, a new challenge. Official, I’m the new coach of Equatorial Guinea."

He is expected to lead Equatorial Guinea in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Equatorial Guinea are in Group J along with Tanzania, Tunisia and Libya.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Bawumia's Home Burgled, Four Arrested
3 minutes ago

95% Of Depositors To Be Paid Soon — Receiver
5 minutes ago

body-container-line