Equatorial Guinea Appoint Sebastien Migne As New Head Coach

Sebastien Migne has been appointed the new head coach of Equatorial Guinea.

Migne left his roles as the head coach of Kenya national team after failing to make progress in the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Kenya managed to record just one win, against Tanzania and lost to Senegal and Algeria.

After his appointment, he shared a post on his Facebook page saying, “New mission, new country, a new challenge. Official, I’m the new coach of Equatorial Guinea."

He is expected to lead Equatorial Guinea in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Equatorial Guinea are in Group J along with Tanzania, Tunisia and Libya.