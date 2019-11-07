dartey Lamptey Elated To Be Horned By Former Club Anderlecht

Nii Odartey Lamptey, a former Ghana forward has expressed his gratitude after his former side, Anderlecht decision to honour him on November 22, after his five years spell with the club.

The quite looking forward played for the Belgium club between 1990-95 where he made some impressive contributions to the team in the Belgium league.

As a result of his dedication and hard work, the Belgian club have decided to honour the Ghanaian star during a game between his former side and KV Kortrijk.

In a letter addressed to Nii Odartey Lamptey and signed by the Public Affairs Officer of RSC Anderlecht, David Steegen said: “We are extremely honoured to invite you to Anderlecht to attend a league game against KV Kortrijk on November 22nd”.

Responding to the honour Lamptey who also played for English Aston Villa 1994-95 said, “I am extremely happy for the invitation and their decision to honour me, this shows that the few years I spent with them have been recognised and I am grateful to them for that.

“I was a young player who played in their team and made exploits by winning trophies with them.” Odartey Lamptey told an Accra based radio station, Peace FM.

Odartey Lamptey who also played for PSV Eindhoven explained how the Belgian club had decided to make the occasion a memorable one for him.

“They have written a book about me, my experience with the team and what I went through before joining them and my exploits while I was playing with them.

“They have spent about a month in Ghana researching about me. We are launching the book at Amsterdam, Holland and Belgium,” he noted.