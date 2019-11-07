Let's Make It Happen In 2020, Says Dogboe Of Carl Frampton Fight

Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe has called out Irish fighter, Carl Frampton, for a fight early next year after their supposed November 30 bout was cancelled due to an injury he sustained.

Dogboe revealed that he has been cleared by the doctor after his ankle injury and was ready to make his ring return against Frampton.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian has been throwing shots at his former foe that he sparred with during his earlier days in the sport and believes it was time to make the fight happen.

With Frampton billed to fight Tyler McCreary on November 30, Dogboe will have to wait for the Briton to mark his date with his new opponent before agreeing to slug it out in 2020.

In a video posted on Facebook, Dogboe said he was ready to face Frampton on a later date following a clearance from his doctor.

“I am ready to fight you now Carl Frampton and I think early next year will be appropriate after an injury cancelled our initial fight.

“I have been cleared by my doctor now to make my return to the ring and it is now up to us to make it happen early next year,” he said.

Dogboe lost WBO super bantamweight world title to Emanuel Navarrete in December 2018 and lost a rematch last May to cap a two successive losses at the hands of the Mexican.