My Father Wept After Winning Ghana FA Presidential Race - Kurt Okraku

Newly elected Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has revealed that his shed tears after winning the country's football governing high seat.

The Dreams FC Executive Chairman defeated Fred Pappoe, George Afriyie, Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah and George Ankamah Mensah to become the successor of Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Kurt Okraku was pronounced the new GFA President after winning massively with 93 votes following three rounds of voting.

And according to the form Executive Committee member of the Ghana FA, after he was announced as the Ghana FA boss, his father broke down in tears.

“My dad cried very well. Because he had seen that a day will come for me to be where I am long ago,” he told Peace FM.

“My dad had seen my football passion at an early stage, reason why he tried handing me over to Kwabena Yeboah to mentor me.

“In his opinion, Kwabena Yeboah – whose newspaper I always bought to read – was better placed to shape my career,” he added.