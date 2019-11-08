I'm 100% Confident Black Meteors Will Qualify For Olympic Games -Edward Sarpong

Ghana and CF Esperanca de Lagos youngster Edward Sarpong says he is ""100%" confident that his side Black Meteors will qualify to the Olympic Games.

Ghana are seeking to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since Athens 2004.

The team are hoping to secure one of the three slots to book a place in next year's Olympic Games to be hosted in Tokyo, Japan.

In an interview with Sylvester Ntim (Koke) of Bryt Fm, he said, "I'm 100% sure Ghana will qualify to Tokyo 2020 because we have an experienced technical team. With God on our side we will make it to the Olympics" he said.

"I will plead with Ghanaians to pray for us. Our aim is to make Ghana and ourselves proud. We pray we secure qualification as one of the best three country's" he added.

He deemed it a great honor to represent his nation and for that matter, expecting to attract big offers after the tournament as he believes they are on course to deliver for the country.

The marauding defender then called on Ghanaians to rally behind them in their bid to make the nation proud by qualifying to the Olympic Games.