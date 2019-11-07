GFA Boss Kurt Okraku Holds Fruitful Discussion With Hungarian High Commissioner

Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, the newly of the Ghana Football Association has held fruitful discussions with Malta’s High Commissioner to Ghana H.E Jean Claude Galea Mallia, on ways to collaborate and develop football in both countries.

The High Commissioner announced on his official twitter handle and said his country was eager to establish strong ties with the local football governing body.

“The High Commissioner had a highly productive meeting with Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the newly appointed president of the GFA. The High Commission is keen on building a strong relationship between the Republic of Malta and the Ghana Football Association.”

Mr Okraku who is on a mission of restoring the image of Ghana football since winning the contest in October 25th has already embarked on a series of visits to high profile personalities as a way of restoring the association’s lost image among the public.

On Tuesday, November 5, the former MTN FA Cup chairman made a similar visit to the Hungarian ambassador to Ghana, H.E Andras Szabo at the Hungarian Embassy in Accra.

Their meeting was also to maintain a symbiotic relationship between the GFA and the Hungarian Football Association.

Before then, the GFA boss paid a visit to the President of the republic, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo at the Jubilee House to officially introduce himself to the President and discuss future of Ghana football.

He is expected to be in office for the next four years.