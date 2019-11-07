Dr Kwame Kyei's Administration Is Not Helping Kotoko - Supporter's Chief

National Circles Chairman for Asante Kotoko, Kwaku Amponsah is convinced Dr Kwame Kyei's administration is helping the club.

His comment comes following the club's elimination from the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup this season.

San Pedro of Ivory Coast defeated Asante Kotoko 2:1 on aggregate.

The defeat has led to the fans calling for the sacking of the coach and management members.

“Kwame Kyei’s leadership is not helpin0g. The team is not progressing under his administration," he told Happy FM.

“He is the root cause of Asante Kotoko problems because he presides over the management and hires these coaches. AshantiGold warned us when we appointed Kjetil Zacharrisen but yet still we gave him the job without doing any background checks”.

“Within three years we have changed about eight coaches, so why don’t we blame the person hiring these coaches. The selection by the coach against San Pedro even showed we were going to lose the game”, he concluded.

Dr Kwame Kyei’s three-year mandate given to him by His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II will end this November.