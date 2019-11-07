CK Akonnor Not Ruling Out Possible Return To Kotoko In The Future

Black Stars assistant coach, CK Akonnor has shared that it is possible he could return to coach Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the future when he is offered the job.

The former Ghanaian attacker coached the Porcupine Warriors from last year before he was recently shown the exit door after he had rejected the clubs efforts to impose a technical director role on him.

Prior to his sacking, he guided the team to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup for the first time in a long time and also led the side to clinch the tier 1 trophy of the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition.

Those achievements were however not enough for the management of the club who booted him out of the club to be replaced by Kjetil Zachariassen.

Months later, his replacement is under fire and likely going to be sacked for failing to secure qualification for Kotoko to the group stage of this year’s CAF Confederations Cup.

Whiles some Kotoko fans are already calling for the CK Akonnor to be given the coaching job, the gaffer himself says he is open to a possible return.