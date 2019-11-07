How Isaac Dogboe Plans To Reclaim A World Title

Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe has turned to crowdfunding to finance his bid to reclaim a world title.

Dogboe who signed a long-term promotional contract with Bob Arum's Top Rank in 2018, has not fought since suffering back-to-back losses to WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete. He is now looking to raise $10,000 in over 60 days on popular Canadian sports crowdfunding site, MakeaChamp.

Dogboe, 24, is offering sponsorship opportunities and signed items in exchange for funds received.

"To excel, I need to constantly push my limits. I have put my heart and soul into my craft and I’m ready to work extra hard, but at the same time, I know that the road to success will be costly," Dogboe says on his MakeaChamp profile.

"By supporting me today, you are investing in something bigger than just a fundraiser. You're changing my life. Thank you for your generous support!".

Dogboe lost his WBO title to knockout artist Emanuel Navarrete (28-1, 24 KOs) last December in a 12-round unanimous decision.

In their rematch on May 11, Navarrete stopped Dogboe in the 12th round.

He has since changed trainers twice and also hinted at moving up to featherweight.

MakeaChamp was started in 2011 by two competitive judokas who needed to finance their athletic goals.