GFA Vice President Pledges To Work Hard To Bring Sponsors

Newly elected Ghana Football Association vice president, Mark Addo, has assured Ghanaians and all football-loving fans that together with the executive council members, they will get more sponsorships for the Ghana premier league upon its commencement.

The Nzema Kotoko CEO, made this statement while speaking in an interview with Accra based Kingdom FM.

He continued that, he is committed to giving out his best and ensuring that he and his administration are successful.

The well-connected businessman, beat tough competitions from Randy Abbey and Dr, Tony Aubynn on Tuesday to become the new Ghana FA Vice president.

Mr Mark Adoo added that the people of Ghana and all football-loving fans will clearly see the excellent works of the new GFA should they bring on board just 30% of sponsors.

Reports in the media suggest Ghana Gas and GNPC are set to sponsor the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.