Kim Grant Is The Future For Ghana Football - CK Akunnor

Black Stars deputy coach, CK Akonnor has lauded the technical prowess his compatriot at Accra Hearts of Oak Kim Grant, stressing he is one for the future.

Addressing a number of issues in Ghana football via his official twitter handle, the former Asante Kotoko gaffer said the structure of Hearts of Oak, makes them one of the best sides in the local scene presently.

CK Akonnor opened himself for his fans to interact with him stressed that Kim Grant needs lots of time to deliver, and take the team to the level that will be appreciated by all.

“I think there is a plan and everyone likes how Hearts is been structured, Kim is the future and I think he will deliver a lot for the club. He needs time to take the team there, and for now, he has one of the strongest teams around,” – Akonnor said.

Kim Grant took over the technical reigns of Accra Hearts of Oak as the Sporting Director and has transformed the team to a winsome side.

Kim Grant’s side reached the semi-finals of the NC special competition tier 1, and Quarterfinals of tier 2.

The side has been preparing for the start of the next football season and been engaging in some friendly matches.