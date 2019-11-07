Three Ghanaian Coaches In Cairo For Women's Football Course

The head coaches of the three female national teams of Ghana are in Egypt for a six-day training course organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The three Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo, Yussif Basigi who coaches the Under-20 side, the Black Princesses and the Under-17 coach, Evans Adotey, are part of female national team coaches drawn from 17 countries for the course which is aimed at improving upon the technical performance of the participants.

Three of Africa's female coaches attending the course

While Tagoe Quarcoo is taking part in an exclusive women coaches course, Adotey and Basigi are taking part in the Coaches Educators Course, being organised simultaneously in Cairo.

A coordination between the continental body and world’s football organizing body, FIFA, the course, the two programmes are also to provide the participants with a platform for the exchange of ideas on how to improve the women’s game technically.

Ghana's Coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo (middle) with the Course instructors

The five-day event has Azzedine Chih (Algeria), Frances Hilton-Smith (South Africa), Jacqueline Shipanga (Namibia) and Jean Michel Benezet (France), all experienced coaches as facilitators.

The course content is made up of both theoretical and practical session which will end a coaching session on the final day on November 7.

Some of the topics to be discussed include coaching, developing the profiles and roles of instructors, learning and evaluation procedures, match analysis and management of women’s teams.

Coaches Evans Adotey and Yussif Basigi (second row) listen to a point with rapt attention

Speaking at the opening of the opening of the Instructor of Instructors Workshop CAF Deputy Secretary General Anthony Baffoe said the course forms part of CAF's effort to further build on the foundations for the development and progress of the women's game on the continent.

Baffoe, who is also in charge of competitions and football development said:“This workshop is another step forward on the path to nurturing and developing women’s football across Africa which is a priority for CAF.”

Later in November, the continent will begin the qualifying campaign for the 2020 Under-20 Women's World Cup to be staged in Nigeria in July as well as the Under-17 WWC which will be hosted by India in November.

Ghana’s trio are expected back home on November 8.