UCL: Thomas Partey Scores Own Goal In Atletico Madrid Defeat To Leverkusen

Ghana ace, Thomas Partey scored an own goal in Atletico Madrid 2-1 loss against Bayer Leverkusen in Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League game.

The 26-year-old headed a corner into his own goal to give the German Bundesliga a first-half lead.

It was the fourth Champions League goal for Leverkusen to be scored by an opposition player out of the last five.

Kevin Volland fired the second in the 55th minute but Leverkusen had to survive a nerve-wracking finale after Nadiem Amiri was sent off for a late tackle with six minutes left and Alvaro Morata pulled one back for Atletico in stoppage time.

Atletico would have joined Juventus in the next round with a win here, but the defeat means they are only four points above Lokomotiv and Leverkusen.

Partey has been one of Atleti’s most trusted players this season, having made 15 appearances and scored two goals in all competitions.