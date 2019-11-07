CAF U-23 AFCON: Ghana Midfielder Evans Mensah Confident Of Qualifying For 2020 Olympics Games

Black Meteors midfielder Evans Mensah remains confident that the team is ready to grab one of the slots to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Finland based winger pointed out that the intensive training the team had in Accra and subsequent sessions in Cairo have prepared them adequately for the tournament opener.

After the intensive training we had back home and also the sessions we’ve had here so far, everybody is looking sharp and ready. We are improving in every session and hopefully we will be ready for our first match on Friday”, the 21-year-old said in an interview after Wednesday’s training session.

Mensah also expressed optimism that Ghana will begin the tournament on a positive note with a win over Cameroon on Friday.

“Hopefully we will win the first match because we will take what we’ve learnt during the game”, he stated.

According to Mensah, the tough matches the team played during the qualifiers have toughened them for the task ahead and will help them in their quest to grab a slot for the Olympic Games.

“We didn’t have easy qualifying matches in the run-up to this tournament so if we managed to make it here we will definitely fight for one of the slots to the Olympics”, he reiterated.