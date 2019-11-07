Dr Kwame Kyei Rescues ‘Wee’ Smoking Journalists In Ivory Coast?

Some Ghanaian broadcast journalists were arrested by the Ivorian police in Abidjan for allegedly smoking a substance believed to be Indian hemp (wee) before the Kotoko-San Pedro Confederation Cup tie on Sunday.

Fortunately for the culprits — one of them, quite loud-mouthed and is based in Accra, and the others based in Kumasi— it took the intervention of Dr Kwame Kyei, the Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman, to ensure their escape.

He ensured the offenders did not incur the wrath of the French police after their temporary detention.

And per their offence, smoking of cannabis is regarded as illegal in Côte d’Ivoire.

But for Dr Kyei each would have been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment.

It has emerged that the accused journalists— one a loud-mouthed who acted as a bad representative of Ghana— pocketed $500 each to defend worst happenings in Kotoko on radio.

Asante Kotoko failed to advance in this year’s CAF Confederations Cup after losing 0-2, having won the first encounter 1-0 in Kumasi.