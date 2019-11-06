UCL: Keeper Chaos Sees Walker Don Gloves As City Draw At Atalanta

Kyle Walker ended Manchester City’s match at Atalanta in goal after substitute Claudio Bravo saw red late on in their 1-1 draw, which prevented Pep Guardiola’s side from booking an early spot in the last 16.

Raheem Sterling rounded off a fine team move to put City in front inside seven minutes, having started it himself by winning possession high up the pitch.

VAR then took centre stage when a City penalty was changed to a free-kick minutes before another check saw referee Aleksei Kulbakov consult the pitch-side monitor and award the visitors a spot-kick – which Gabriel Jesus duly fired wide.

Bravo replaced Ederson at the break and Atalanta were a different team in the second half, pressing City and showing some attacking intent. Within four minutes of play resuming they had produced a goal as Mario Pasalic - on loan from Chelsea - headed in an equaliser and left City to rue their missed chances.

Bravo then saw red with 10 minutes to go after bringing down Josip Ilicic outside the box, and after a lengthy disruption featuring a VAR check, Walker replaced Riyad Mahrez to go in goal.

Walker saved the subsequent free-kick, albeit initially spilling the effort, and he saw out the final minutes unscathed as City moved onto 10 points in Group C with two matches remaining.