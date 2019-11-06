Ibrahim Mahama Set To Take Over Techiman Eleven Wonders As New Owner

Ibrahim Mahama

Information gathered by Modernghana Sports indicates that business mogul Ibrahim Mahama is set to take over Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders as its new owner.

It is understood that the brother of former president John Dramani Mahama has love for football and has decided to venture into the field with some huge investments.

Sources say the takeover bid is around a whopping sum of $400,000 and once the necessary paperwork is signed, he will have full ownership of the Techiman-based club.

The side currently plays in the top-flight league and took part in the 2019 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee Special Competition.

Though they couldn’t rock shoulders with the big boys of the league, the imminent takeover from the new owner will mean that they will have the financial backing to invest in top players.

With the new Ghana Premier League set to start in mid-December, the team is expected to make preparations to ensure they properly compete when it starts.