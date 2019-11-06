GFA Vice President Mark Addo Assures He Has No Interest In Presidency

GFA vice president Mark Addo

Newly-elected vice president for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mark Addo has assured that he has no interest in occupying the presidential seat.

The football administrator and business mogul was elected the deputy for GFA president Kurt Okraku on Tuesday after earning 6 out of 11 votes from the newly constituted Executive Council.

He beat competition from Kurt Okraku and Dr. Tony Aubynn who pulled 4 and 1 votes at the end of the election respectively.

Prior to his election, there were conversations that president Kurt Okraku needs someone who has no ambition of replacing him to ensure there would be no sabotage whiles they work together.

Speaking to Storm FM today on the issue, Mark Addo says he only wants to help transform football in the country.

“I am not interested in becoming the GFA president. I want to help so that we can transform Ghana football”, the Nzema Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) shared.

He added, “The most important is football, so we have to get the right structures and do our homework well. We have to find a way and bring the image of our football back”.