Ghana Premier League Starting Date Will Be Communicated Soon – GFA Vice

The vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Mark Addo has called for calm from the football community while assuring that the starting date for the Ghana Premier League will be communicated soon.

The new football season is reportedly going to commence next month as the country’s football governing body put the necessary measures in place.

Following a year’s absence of local competition, the entire football fraternity cannot wait for the return of the league with many already asking for the starting date as well it’s the calendar.

Speaking in an interview with Storm FM after being elected the new vice president to Kurt Okraku, Mark Addo has noted that the date for the 2019/2020 GPL will be announced shortly.

“The GFA will bring out the date for the commencements of the league and for now I can't outline anything”, the Nzema Kotoko CEO said.

He added, “Give the GFA opportunity to work. We know it will take time and all the entire Ghanaian populace should help bring back the good fortune”.

Meanwhile, checks have revealed that the top-flight league will start in mid-December.