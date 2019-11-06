Emmanuel Boateng Arrives In Ghana Ahead Of Time For Upcoming AFCON Qualifiers

China-based Emmanuel Boateng has arrived in Ghana ahead of the Black Stars’ upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South African as well as Sao Tome and Principe.

The striker who plays for Dalian Yifang is one of six forwards that have been invited for the double-header qualifiers this month as the West African country begins her quest to book a ticket for the next AFCON.

The former Levante danger man landed in Accra at the Kotoko International Airport earlier today ahead of the scheduled camping date of November 10.

He will likely attend to some other issues while having personal training sessions on the side in waiting for the arrival of his other teammates before they finally begin camping in Cape Coast next week.

The Dalian Yifang forward is currently enjoying a good run of form under manager Rafa Benitez and has managed to score 8 goals in 18 appearances in the 2019/2020 Chinese Super League Season.

The crucial game against the Bafana Bafana will be played on Friday, November 14, 2019, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Below is Ghana’s squad invited for the qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe;

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Razak Abalora (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Defenders:

Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Lumor Agbenyenu (Real Mallorca, Spain), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy), Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid, Spain)

Midfielders:

Patrick Twumasi (Gaziantep, Turkey), Samuel Owusu (Al Fahya, Saudi Arabia), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca, Spain), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn, Germany)

Forward:

Andre Ayew (Swansea, England), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Torric Jibril (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Shafiu Mumuni (Ashantigold)