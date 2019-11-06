GFA President Kurt Okraku Rubbishes Bribing Delegates To Vote For Him [VIDEO]

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has denied bribing any delegate for votes in the just-ended football association’s presidential election.

Instead, he insists, his good looks helped him get ahead.

Speaking on Hot Issues on TV3 Saturday, Mr. Okraku, however, noted: “One or two situations where people couldn’t afford transport to come over, and once they have to travel because of you, you have to help them to travel’’

When pressed on whether he parted with cash for votes, he responded, “no, my sweet face did the trick’’.

He also talked about the large delegate size of 120, spread across the length and breadth of the country, which he said required traveling to meet and convince club owners, CEOs and other sports executives about his plans for Ghana football.

Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku is a Ghanaian football administrator who presently serves as the President of the Ghana Football Association.

He is a former sports journalist and immediate past Executive Chairman of Dreams F.C.

watch excerpts of the interview

