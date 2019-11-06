Profile Of New GFA Vice President Mark Addo

Mark Addo owner and bankroller of Nzema Kotoko has been elected as the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He beats off competition from Randy Abbey and Dr Toni Aubynn who were touted as favourites by the media.

Mark Addo polled 65% of the votes cast, hence secured resounding victory to stun his opponents in the elections held on Tuesday.

The GFA Vice President election was voted by only members of the GFA Executive Council, which is made up of 12 members- but it is currently 11 because the Regional RFAs are yet to go for a run-off to elect their last representative on the board after the first round resulted in a tie.

The unfancied Mark Addo polled 6 of the 11 votes cast to emerge as the next GFA Vice President.

He will assist Kurt Okraku who was elected as the President of the GFA two weeks ago at the Accra Surgeon and Physician Council, Accra.

Mark Addo, who is the Director for second-tier side Nzema Kotoko, was named Ghana FA's vice president on Tuesday after surprising Randy Abbey to win the election.

Addo he has quietly spent the past 20 years in football administration by owning Accra-based Mandela Stars since the 1990s before switching to take Nzema Kotoko.

The unassuming Addo has 18 years of progressive experience as a global business executive in the Mining, Information Technology, and Manufacturing Industries globally having been educated at the highly regarded Ivy League school Columbia University in New York where he had his MBA.

He was the recent Vice President at the Endeavour Mining Corporation, a mid-tier West Africa focus gold mining entity where he was responsible for Business Sustainability that included management of HSE, Business Development, Corporate Affairs, and Government Relations.

His contacts and knowledge in the business world would be needed to bring the needed traction to draw corporate sponsorship for football in Ghana.

Addo is the CEO of West Blue Consulting, following the acquisition by Customs World, a subsidiary of Ports Customs and Free Zones Corporation (PCFC) Dubai.

West Blue is engaged for the provision of the National Single Window and Risk Management System in Ghana.

Mark prior to this appointment has had an 18-year progressive experience as a global business executive in the Mining, Information Technology and Manufacturing Industries Globally.

He was the recent Vice President of Endeavour Mining Corporation, a mid-tier West Africa focus Gold Mining entity where he was responsible for Business Sustainability that included management of HSE, Business Development, Corporate Affairs and Government Relations.

Prior to the Merger with Endeavour, Mark was the country manager for Adamus Resources where he played a pivotal role in the start-up, development and merger with Endeavour Mining.

Mark’s efforts were instrumental in the development of Adamus Resources growing from an exploration entity to $60 million valuation on the ASX to a combined post meagre value of $597 million in 2011.

Mark holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from City College of New York and an MBA (Finance / International Business) from Columbia University in New York.

Unfancied Mark Addo coasted to an emphatic electoral victory on Tuesday after defeating heavyweight Randy Abbey to become the new Vice-President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The astute businessman hammered the pack in the race by polling 65% of the votes cast to seal a complete whitewash of his opponents to become Ghana football's second most powerful man.

The unassuming colossus annihilated his opponents by grabbing six of eleven votes of the Executive Council of the Ghana FA to become the man to assist GFA President Kurt Okraku on the mission of transforming the game in the country.

Addo will serve a four-year term alongside Kurt Okraku who gained the position two weeks ago.

He brings on board his massive experience, contacts and knowledge in the business world which is much needed at a time Ghana football needs big sponsors to spur the game in the country.

Addo, who is Chief Executive Officer of second-tier side Nzema Kotoko, was thought to be the underdog in the race involving heavyweights Abbey and Dr Toni Aubynn who are vastly experienced in football administration in Ghana.

But he proved that underdogs are still dogs that can bite by embarking on a clever campaign without any media razzmatazz by convincing his colleagues that his big business background that would be used to attract big sponsors for the game in Ghana.

His direct messages to his colleagues instead of making media interviews look to have won him the needed support that helped him to the surprise victory.

Even though he has been involved in football administration for the past 20 years he has been quiet about his activities until he took charge of Nzema Kotoko.

He formed Accra-based side Mandela Stars in the 1990s while he was working with some bug investment companies in America before returning home.

The founding member of Nzema Kotoko SC last month surprised many when cruised by winning the election to pick one of the three slots for second-tier clubs onto the Ghana FA Executive Council before getting the chance.

Mark Addo showed his managerial nous for the Nzema based side led their final appearance in the NC Special Competition Tier 2.

The versatile administrative asset is currently the CEO of World Class IT solution Company and has played a pivotal role in other multinational global companies in the world.

He is also the Board Chairman for an Independent Power Company and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Mathematics from the City College of New York.