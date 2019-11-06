GFA President Kurt Okraku Visits Hungarian Ambassador Andras Szabo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has paid a visit to Hungarian Ambassador, Andras Szabo at the Hungarian Embassy in Accra.

It is believed that the newly elected country's football governing body head forms part of his strategy to bring everyone on board to chart a new course for the development of the game.

“Hosted by Ambassador Andras Szabo as I honoured an invitation by the Hungarian Embassy in Accra.‬” he tweeted

“Looking forward to maintaining a symbiotic relationship between the Ghana Football Association and the Hungarian Football Association,” Mr. Okraku added.