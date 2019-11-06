ModernGhanalogo

06.11.2019 Football News

CAF U-23 AFCON: Ghana's Ambassador To Egypt Visits Black Meteors In Camp

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana’s ambassador to Egypt, Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond has paid a visit to the Black Meteors in their Hotel in Cairo.

1162019101241-0g830n4ayt-3dffdf99-4309-41a9-9f01-bae88fae417f.jpeg

The Ghana Government representative in the Northern African nation visited the team to urge them to go all out in Ghana's quest to secure qualification to next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

1162019101243-swnaredq5k-878ccc6b-92a5-4037-b8b8-f70d4c4efd7a.jpeg

Ghana last appearance in football at the Olympics came in 2004 in Athens, Greece.

1162019101244-0g830m4yyt-3bad13e8-f576-4c95-bd4e-788e7916ffda.jpeg

The Black Meteors are hoping to pick one of the three slots allocated to Africa for the biggest global multi-sports showpiece.

After Friday’s opening match against Cameroon, the Black Meteors will take on tournament hosts Egypt before playing Mali in their last group match.

1162019101327-i41p266ffa-63381531-24b9-4695-8aed-d7866cb917cb-610x400.jpeg

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
