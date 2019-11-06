Mubarak Wakaso Set To Return To Deportivo Alaves After Successful Minor Surgery

Ghana ace, Mubarak Wakaso is set to return to Deportivo Alaves training on Wednesday, just a day after undergoing minor surgery on his hand.

The 29 year old fractured the metacarpus of his right hand during Sunday's La Liga clash with Osasuna and was originally feared to be facing a long spell out on the sidelines.

The energetic midfielder prompt return will be good news for Alaves ahead of their league encounter with Real Valladolid on Saturday.

"Wakaso Mubarak has had an procedure on a fracture in the metacarpus of his right hand that he suffered in the last match against CD Osasuna," a statement on the club website read.

"The procedure went on as scheduled and from tomorrow [Wednesday], he will return to training with the rest of the team."

Wakaso has been a key part of Alaves' set-up this season, having featured in all but one of their 12 league games played so far. He started in all those games.

His prompt injury return will also be good news for Ghana who called up the 29-year-old for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe on November 14 and 18, respectively.